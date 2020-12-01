Statement on the SBDM DCC Meeting Held on November 30

01 December 2020
The Sarah Baartman District Municipality’s (SBDM) District Command Council (DCC) continues to be concerned by the high COVID-19 positivity rate in the district. The DCC noted that although there is an increase in recoveries this week the amount of active cases is still very high.
The current total cases for Sarah Baartman District, as of November 30, are 13,950. To date 12,235 community members have recovered, making the total active cases 1,359. The breakdown per local municipality is as follows:
|Local Municipality
|Total Cases
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Total Active Cases
|Blue Crane Route Municipality
|1,810
|1,618
|44
|148
|Dr Beyers Naudѐ Municipality
|2,582
|2,216
|61
|305
|Kouga
Municipality
|3,176
|2,771
|55
|350
|Koukamma Municipality
|873
|778
|13
|82
|Makana Municipality
|2,434
|2,127
|73
|234
|Ndlambe Municipality
|1,920
|1,695
|59
|166
|Sundays River Valley Municipality
|1,155
|1,030
|51
|74
The following towns have been identified as hotspot areas due to the high number of active cases (30 or more). Community members in these areas are urged to follow the safety protocols and to adhere to the current lockdown level one restrictions.
The hotspot areas are as follows: Graaff-Reinet, Makhanda, Humansdorp, Jeffreys Bay, Port Alfred, Somerset East, Aberdeen, Kirkwood, Boesmansrivier, Patensie, Kareedouw and Alicedale.
The Sarah Baartman DCC urges all community members to take the necessary precaution at all times, as the district is a hotspot. Community members need to continue practicing the safety methods which include:
- Washing hands regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitiser.
- Wearing a face mask.
- Maintaining social distance.
If you think that you might have contracted Covid-19, please dial *134*832# or send ‘Check’ to 0600 123 456 on WhatsApp. For more information community members can contact the Covid-19 24hr hotline number: 0800 029 999 or the Covid19 WhatsApp number: 0600 123 456.
Ends
Issued by: Sarah Baartman District Municipality Communications
Contact: Natasha Peterson
Communications Officer
Sarah Baartman District Municipality
Tel: (041) 508 7112
Cell: 082 313 7487
Email: npeterson@sbdm.co.za