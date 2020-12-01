‘They killed my husband for R150’: weekend away ends in tragedy

“I can’t comprehend they killed my husband for R150.”

Pretoria resident Joey Pretorius, 52, is in a state of disbelief and despair after the fatal shooting of her husband Len Pretorius, 60, during a weekend birthday outing at Bush Boys Camp in Tonteldoos, Limpopo.

“We went there for the weekend to join friends. One of our friends had a birthday last weekend so we wanted to have a little break away there,” she said.

“When we got there [on Friday], I remember asking the owner if we were safe because it is so open.”

The couple had a meal, watched the news on television and decided to retire to their chalet next to the dining area.

“We were inside getting ready to shower when we suddenly heard a loud noise. My husband opened the curtain and there was a man pointing a gun at us. My husband took a suitcase and banged it against the window to try to chase them away,” she said.

There were three men outside.

‘Where is your money?’

“I ran to the door and I saw it was locked. When I turned around, my husband sort of got caught up in the curtain. The guy shot him in his face and they got inside. My husband turned around, walked towards me and collapsed.

“I saw blood gushing out of his neck and realised I had to do something. I grabbed a towel and tried to put it against his neck. A guy came and hit me on my head and spoke closely to my ears and asked: ‘Where is your money?’ I grabbed my wallet and gave him what I had. I think it was R150.”

The robber asked for weapons, but they had none, and vanished.

“I went back to my husband but saw there was nothing I could do to help him. I ran out and saw the car door was open.

“I can’t comprehend that they shot my husband for R150,” she said, crying.

The attackers took their wallets, her handbag and a bag in their car.

Pretorius said she received a call from an unknown number on Monday and a man asked her where the money was.

‘A beautiful person’

The couple had been married for eight months. Len has three children and six grandchildren.

“We got married just before the lockdown. It was our second marriage. We loved each other so much,” said Pretorius.

“He was such a beautiful person.”

Len worked as an agent at a fresh produce market. He was a cyclist and a Harley Davidson fan.

“He did not deserve to die like that.”

Pretorius said she would miss his laughter and “zest for life”.

“He was a people’s person. He had friends. He was the one who would go out of his way to make life better for someone else. I never needed anything. He did everything for me. He was an amazing person.”

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said: “The suspects are still unknown and there have been no arrests.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects involved in this matter should contact the Crime Stop number 0860-010111, the nearest police station or MySAPS app.”

TimesLIVE has reached out to the venue for comment.

BY Nomahlubi Jordaan

