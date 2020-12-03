Diary entries open for December and the New Year

Talk of the Town’s diary has always been the first place people look to discover what is going on in the area. However, since the beginning of the national lockdown most social events and functions have been curtailed, postponed or even cancelled.

This festive season, after many families have been prevented from getting together for most of the year, celebrating Christmas and the New Year is particularly important. Supporting local events is also important in order to keep some businesses afloat after they experienced a torrid 2020.

For this reason, Talk of the Town has resurrected the Daily Diary on its web page and the diary will also appear in future editions of the newspaper.

So, if you have an event or function that you would like to promote, send details to either houzetj@talkofthetown.co.za or knowlesr@talkofthetown.co.za for inclusion in the Daily Diary.

