Eastern Cape SAPS management is saddened by the loss of two colleagues

Media statement issued by the office of the Provincial Commissioner: Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape South African Police Service (SAPS) Management is saddened by the loss of two of its own after both members tragically lost their lives after contracting the Covid-19 virus.

Brigadier Melikaya Ngodi, Provincial Head: Operational Command Centre and Colonel Makaya Marhwanqa, Commander: War Room both succumbed to the virus on Sunday, December 6. Both had 35 years of service each, having joined the organisation in 1985.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has described the two members as brave and exemplary as well as members who have served and protected the South African people with utmost diligence.

“On behalf of the entire SAPS family, I would like to personally pay tribute to the two members who placed their lives on the line to ensure that the people of South Africa are protected against crime as well as against this virus. I would also like to convey my sincere condolences to the families of our fallen colleagues and thank them for the decades the members have served in the SAPS as well as for allowing them to serve during these trying times.

“While SAPS has the responsibility to ensure to prevent, combat and investigate crime, the good health, safety and wellbeing of our members remains a responsibility that the management of the Service does not take lightly,” Ntshinga said.

SAPS continues to encourage, educate and create awareness among all members to continue protecting themselves by adhering to all all safety protocols. This is done by continuously practicing social distancing, wearing personal protective equipment at all times as well as sanitising regularly.

Members of the South African Police Service remain committed to the fight against this virus while also ensuring that the people of South Africa are and feel safe against any form of criminality.

