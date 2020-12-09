The Covid-19 second wave is here, confirms Zweli Mkhize

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that SA is now in its second wave of Covid-19 infections, with 6,079 new cases reported in the latest 24-hour cycle.

He was speaking after a Covid-19 oversight visit to the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

Mkhize said his team of scientists and modelling experts have concluded that the rapid and exponential increase in different provinces indicates that more caution should be taken to combat the virus.

“Four provinces — Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng — are key drivers of the new wave. It is important to highlight that today we have breached 6,000 in terms of new cases in a single day, with today’s total new cases numbering 6,709. This takes the total to 828,598 cumulative cases,” he said.