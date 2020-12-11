Stepping down & remedial action: 5 key takes from Ace Magashule on ANC NEC meeting outcomes

Corruption-accused ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the party has the right to protect the integrity of the movement without fear or favour.

Magashule was speaking at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Thursday about the outcomes of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting held this week by party leader President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The briefing was held ahead of Magashule’s appearance at the ANC’s integrity committee, where he is expected to explain himself as he faces 21 corruption-related charges linked to a R230m asbestos eradication tender awarded during his time as Free State premier.

He will appear before the committee on Saturday.

Here are five key takes from the address:

Appearing before the committee

According to Magashule, appearing before the committee was the “right thing to do”.

“There’s nothing I can say. I don’t want to prejudge or pre-empt what they’re going to say, but it is right to appear before them.”

Investigations into the allegations

He said that it was up to the integrity committee to investigate the allegations against him.

“The NEC further noted the report of officials on all these charges and the fact that the secretary-general of the ANC has volunteered to present himself to the integrity commission. The officials will process whatever outcomes of all these engagements as well as the determination of the integrity committee.”

Unity in the ANC

Any inconsistent application of the rules and the constitution of the ANC will undermine the unity of the movement, said Magashule.

“The ANC should uphold the rights of its members and protect the integrity of the movement without fear or favour.”

Remedial action in the ANC

Magashule said the remedial action in the ANC should be applied to all its members.

“The NEC stressed in dealing with all these matters of integrity and the fight against corruption that remedial action should be applied in an even-handed manner to all members at every level of the organisation,”

Stepping down

He said any decision taken on whether he would step down would be announced by the party’s officials.

“The outcome of the integrity committee, including its decision, will be communicated to you by the national officials.”

BY Unathi Nkanjeni

