DA questions closure of Garden Route beaches while KZN stays mainly open

The next step is for submissions to be communicated to the national coronavirus command council, with the backing of the Western Cape government.

“I am adamant that we can still get through this if we avoid crowded places, close-contact settings, confined spaces and enclosed spaces. In addition, Garden Routers and tourists need to adhere to the golden rules of keeping safe and adhere to the new regulations.

“We agree wholeheartedly with the tightening of alcohol sales because it will lower the unnecessary alcohol-related trauma cases we often see at hospitals. We are hopeful that this resurgence will be over quickly,” he said.

The DA said on Tuesday night that it had given Ramaphosa until 5pm on Wednesday to provide it with information on why a decision was made to shut beaches along the Garden Route — “failing which, we will approach the courts for urgent relief”.

“It is also our view that national government has not been fair and consistent in its imposition of this regulation across the country. Infection rates between the Garden Route and KwaZulu-Natal, for example, are not dissimilar.

“Yet while beach closures in KwaZulu-Natal are limited to but a few days, the Garden Route has had a blanket restriction imposed unjustly for the entire festive season,” said the party.

by Kgaugelo Masweneng