Bonani Ngqobo is a local man on a mission to collect old toys to redistribute to the poorer children in the community. This is his seventh year of doing this and believes that, due to all the problems they have faced in 2020, this year is even more important.

Ngqobo donates many of the toys himself. To find out how you can become involved, read more on this project in this week’s Talk of the Town, out every Thursday throughout the holidays.

