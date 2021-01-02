Limpopo cops arrest 496 people on New Year’s Eve for flouting Disaster Management Act restrictions

The Waterberg district saw 149 people arrested, while four were arrested in Mopani, 146 in Capricorn, 59 in Sekhukhune and 138 in Vhembe district.

The suspects were arrested for the following contraventions:

For not wearing masks in public places,

Failing to confine themselves at their places of residence during the curfew,

For using fireworks at prohibited places,

For dispensing and transportation of alcohol as well as consuming alcohol in public.

Acting commissioner of police in Limpopo Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers thanked the rest of the community for complying with the Disaster Management Act saying that good behaviour works to “strengthen and sustain the already existing sound relationship between the community and police”.

“I also want to thank all law enforcement officers for spending sleepless night in ensuring that everyone complied with these regulations.”

by Alex Patrick