More arrested during safer festive season operations in EC

Captain Khaya Tonjeni

MEDIA STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE OFFICE OF THE PROVINCIAL COMMISSIONER: EASTERN CAPE

Over the past week 835 people were arrested in different Safer Seasons Operations for different crimes.

More than 50% of the arrests were from Sarah Baartman and Chris Hani District, and the rest from all other districts.

The suspects were arrested for suspects ranging from murder (32), house robbery (11), grievous bodily harm (189), ammunition units (56), firearms (9), mandrax tablets (154), 44 warrants of wanted people were executed, 4,576 J534 fines and 71 traffic fines were issued.

The Safer Festive Season Operations included enforcing adherence and compliance to the Disaster Management Regulations, as well as to see to the general safety of all citizens and visitors to our province.

The deployment led to the arrest of 463 people for contravention of DMA Regulations,

367 of these for failure to be confined to the place of residence (curfew),

45 liquor-related,

43 failure to comply with a verbal instruction of a law enforcement officer to wear a face mask in a public place/ be present in a public space without wearing a face mask.

All suspects are expected to appear in court at respective local areas for the different crimes committed.

