BREAKING: Loadshedding today until Sunday

South Africa will again experience Stage 2 loadshedding from 12 noon today until Sunday at 11pm.
As for the Ndlambe area, the following applies (at time of writing):
|Area
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|off
|on
|off
|on
|off
|on
|off
|on
|Port Alfred
|0100
|0330
|0100
|0330
|0900
|1130
|0900
|1130
|1700
|1930
|Kenton
|0100
|0330
|0100
|0330
|0900
|1130
|0900
|1130
|1700
|1930
|Alexandria
|0100
|0330
|0100
|0330
|0900
|1130
|0900
|1130
|1700
|1930
|Kleinemonde
|0100
|0330
|0100
|0330
|0900
|1130
|0900
|1130
|1700
|1930
|Bathurst
|0100
|0330
|0100
|0330
|0900
|1130
|0900
|1130
|1700
|1930