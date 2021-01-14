BREAKING: Loadshedding today until Sunday

Rob Knowles
IN THE DARK: Eskom says it will implement load-shedding from today, Thursday January 14 to Sunday January 17
South Africa will again experience Stage 2 loadshedding from 12 noon today until Sunday at 11pm.

As for the Ndlambe area, the following applies (at time of writing):

Area Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
off on off on off on off on
Port Alfred 0100 0330 0100 0330 0900 1130
0900 1130 1700 1930
Kenton 0100 0330 0100 0330 0900 1130
0900 1130 1700 1930
Alexandria 0100 0330 0100 0330 0900 1130
0900 1130 1700 1930
Kleinemonde 0100 0330 0100 0330 0900 1130
0900 1130 1700 1930
Bathurst 0100 0330 0100 0330 0900 1130
0900 1130 1700 1930

