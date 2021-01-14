BREAKING: Loadshedding today until Sunday

South Africa will again experience Stage 2 loadshedding from 12 noon today until Sunday at 11pm.

As for the Ndlambe area, the following applies (at time of writing):

Area Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday off on off on off on off on Port Alfred 0100 0330 0100 0330 0900 1130 0900 1130 1700 1930 Kenton 0100 0330 0100 0330 0900 1130 0900 1130 1700 1930 Alexandria 0100 0330 0100 0330 0900 1130 0900 1130 1700 1930 Kleinemonde 0100 0330 0100 0330 0900 1130 0900 1130 1700 1930 Bathurst 0100 0330 0100 0330 0900 1130 0900 1130 1700 1930

