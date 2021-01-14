Elon‚ can you help a boytjie out?

US President Donald Trump may have had his Twitter account permanently suspended‚ but his son is already out here looking for an alternative to help his dad out.

In a recent Instagram video‚ Donald Trump Jr asked SA-born tech entrepreneur Elon Musk to help “save free speech”.

“I am not looking for a conservative echo chamber. I want a platform to argue my ideas vs someone else’s and not just people in a place telling me what I want to hear. Elon‚ why don’t you do that? Get out there and come up with a concept. I think you are literally the guy to save free speech in America.”

Elon has not yet responded to the request‚ but Trump Jr’s request has sparked fierce debate on social media.

Musk recently endorsed messaging app Signal‚ amid concerns about WhatsApp’s new privacy policy. The app is known for its stringent security and privacy settings.

Twitter on Friday deleted new tweets posted by Trump on the official US presidency account and suspended the account of his presidential campaign.

The company said accounts used by Trump to try to get around the ban could face permanent suspension‚ under its “ban evasion” policies.

“Twitter is not about free speech‚” Trump wrote on the presidency’s account‚ hinting at possibly building his own social media platform in the near future.

Trump has been banned from several other social media platforms‚ including Facebook‚ YouTube and Instagram‚ after his supporters stormed the US Capitol last week.

