Robbers on the run after jewellery store heist at Durban mall

A gang of robbers are on the run after allegedly robbing a jewellery store in the Gateway shopping centre in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Friday.

Private armed response security company Marshall Security said it received reports of a robbery in progress at 8.35am.

“Marshall Security received multiple panics from clients in Gateway mall stating there was a robbery in progress at a jewellery store and shots had been fired.

“Upon arrival of our armed response officers and special operations team, it was established an unknown number of suspects gained entry by breaking through the glass doors and windows using sledge hammers.”

Jewellery worth an undisclosed amount was taken during the robbery. The getaway vehicle was recovered a short while after the robbery.

“A sky-blue Toyota Corolla was used in the robbery and was circulated to all our units. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle was found abandoned by Marshall Security and Tracker SA on the M25. Sledge hammers used in the armed robbery were found in the vehicle. Unfortunately the suspects remain at large.”

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said: “Rusa received a call from a shopper at approximately 8.54am reporting shots fired at the mall. Reaction officers were dispatched to the scene and on arrival found several private security companies and police in attendance.”

The police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, TimesLIVE reported a Durban couple who pulled off a multimillion-rand jewellery heist in 2013, also at the Gateway mall, were arrested in East London.

A tip-off led to the arrest of Mohamed Billal Sheik, 37, and Zahida Rahaman, 42.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

Orrin Singh

Share this: Tweet



