Stage 2 Load Shedding – Schedule for Port Alfred

South Africa is in for another round of loadshedding and, this time, we are in it for the long-haul Esom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained in TV interviews over the weekend.
Stage 2 loadshedding is anticipated for the foreseeable future, but the stage could be changed at a moment’s notice depending on maintenance work and the stability of the system, Mantshantsha said.
Below is the current Stage 2 loadshedding schedule for Port Alfred. For Kenton-on-Sea, Alexandria, Kleinemonde and Bathurst, please check the Esom website at https://loadshedding.eskom.co.za/
PORT ALFRED LOADSHEDDING SCHEDULE – Stage 2
Mon, 18 Jan – 23:00 – 01:30
Tue, 19 Jan – 07:00 – 09:30
Wed, 20 Jan – 07:00 – 09:30 & 15:00 – 17:30
Thu, 21 Jan – 13:00 – 15:30 & 21:00 – 23:30
Fri, 22 Jan – 21:00 – 23:30
Sat, 23 Jan – 05:00 – 07:30
Sun, 24 Jan – 05:00 – 07:30 & 13:00 – 15:30
Mon, 25 Jan – 11:00 – 13:30 & 19:00 – 21:30
Tue, 26 Jan – 19:00 – 21:30
Wed, 27 Jan – 03:00 – 05:30
Thu, 28 Jan – 03:00 – 05:30 & 11:00 – 13:30
Fri, 29 Jan – 09:00 – 11:30 & 17:00 – 19:30