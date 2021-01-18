Stage 2 Load Shedding – Schedule for Port Alfred

Rob Knowles
Eskom says load-shedding will be around into the winter this year, if not beyond

South Africa is in for another round of loadshedding and, this time, we are in it for the long-haul Esom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained in TV interviews over the weekend.

Stage 2 loadshedding is anticipated for the foreseeable future, but the stage could be changed at a moment’s notice depending on maintenance work and the stability of the system, Mantshantsha said.

Below is the current Stage 2 loadshedding schedule for Port Alfred. For Kenton-on-Sea, Alexandria, Kleinemonde and Bathurst, please check the Esom website at https://loadshedding.eskom.co.za/

PORT ALFRED LOADSHEDDING SCHEDULE – Stage 2

Mon, 18 Jan    – 23:00 – 01:30
Tue, 19 Jan     – 07:00 – 09:30
Wed, 20 Jan    – 07:00 – 09:30 & 15:00 – 17:30
Thu, 21 Jan     – 13:00 – 15:30 & 21:00 – 23:30
Fri, 22 Jan       –  21:00 – 23:30
Sat, 23 Jan      – 05:00 – 07:30
Sun, 24 Jan     – 05:00 – 07:30 & 13:00 – 15:30
Mon, 25 Jan     – 11:00 – 13:30 & 19:00 – 21:30
Tue, 26 Jan      – 19:00 – 21:30
Wed, 27 Jan     – 03:00 – 05:30
Thu, 28 Jan      – 03:00 – 05:30 & 11:00 – 13:30
Fri, 29 Jan        – 09:00 – 11:30 & 17:00 – 19:30

