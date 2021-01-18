Stage 2 Load Shedding – Schedule for Port Alfred

South Africa is in for another round of loadshedding and, this time, we are in it for the long-haul Esom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained in TV interviews over the weekend.

Stage 2 loadshedding is anticipated for the foreseeable future, but the stage could be changed at a moment’s notice depending on maintenance work and the stability of the system, Mantshantsha said.

Below is the current Stage 2 loadshedding schedule for Port Alfred. For Kenton-on-Sea, Alexandria, Kleinemonde and Bathurst, please check the Esom website at https://loadshedding.eskom.co.za/

PORT ALFRED LOADSHEDDING SCHEDULE – Stage 2

