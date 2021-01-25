Letter from BAS president regarding the 2021 Bathurst Agricultural Show

Good morning members and supporters of the Bathurst Agricultural Show.

There is a cattle auction on Thursday January 28 at 11am at the showgrounds.

We have kept the wheels turning so far financially but, as you all know, we have had to cancel the show for the second time. This is our community show and a big disappointment to all.

The Bathurst Agricultural Society is now requesting the community stand together and support the society to enable us to keep the wheels turning until we can host the next show. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Best regards and stay safe.

Danny Wepener, President of the Bathurst Agricultural Society

Share this: Tweet



