Database to track any side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines — Zweli Mkhize

A post-vaccination care and support team will monitor if anyone experiences adverse effects after the injection.

“There is a process of recording everyone who has health concerns after receiving the vaccine. It is standard procedure. If you have a headache, a rash, anything, it has to be recorded so it can be checked if it is related to the vaccine.

“Even if you die in a car accident after being vaccinated, it has to be recorded and you have to be checked if it had anything to do with the vaccine.”