Greyhound, Citiliner shutting shop after 37 years on the road

Greyhound and Citiliner announced on Wednesday that they are closing down in the next two weeks.

In social media posts, the bus company said services would be discontinued from February 14. The company said it would refund all passengers with tickets booked for services after then.

Announcement: Greyhound and Citiliner are closing operations. Services will run until 14 February 2021. Passengers with tickets booked for services after this date will be refunded. For assistance with refunds, contact Call Centre: 087 352 0352 or email: refunds@greyhound.co.za. pic.twitter.com/n6kFJ0uQaO — Greyhound (@GreyhoundRSA) February 3, 2021

Greyhound was the first luxury coach operator to start an intercity scheduled service, as far back as 1984. Their network covers all major cities in SA as well as Harare and Bulawayo in Zimbabwe, and Maputo in Mozambique.

Citiliner is a division of Greyhound that started operating in 2005, with scheduled services to Mthatha as well as Harare and Bulawayo. The semi-luxury coach transported more than 500,000 passengers annually over eight million kilometres.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Advancing Worker’s Justice and legacy (IAWLJ) said it waws seriously concerned about the closure of Greyhound and Citiliner, “and the job losses that this news comes with”.

“This will lead to hundreds of workers losing their jobs and adding to the ever-growing rate of unemployment in the country. The institute is calling for the minister of transport to intervene to save the workers from job losses,” it said in a statement.

by Shonisani Tshikalange