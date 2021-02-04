Ndlambe Traffic Department update

Ndlambe Municipality issued a statement indicating the operational days and times for Ndlambe Traffic Department. The statement read: “Notice is hereby given that the Ndlambe Traffic Department in Port Alfred will follow all protocols and procedures relating to Covid-19”.

According to the statement the opening hours for the public will be from 8am to 1pm and then from 2pm to 3pm.

The statement further indicated that motor vehicle registration and licensing would be done from Monday to Friday. On the other hand, driving license renewals will only be done on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. PrDP applications will be done on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

Learners and driving bookings take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Ndlambe Municipality also appealed to the public to be patient saying there would be a phased-in staggered approach relating to staff.

Regarding time delays, the statement said: “Delays are expected but be assured that, as a caring municipality, we want to assure you that service delivery is very important to our community and our customers but, at the same time, we want to contain the spread of the COVID -19 disease as far as possible.”

