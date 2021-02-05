Jacob Zuma orders ANCYL not to block Julius Malema from Nkandla

“They are mobilising. We will chase youth league members because the visit is not political,” said a source with intimate details of the meeting scheduled for Friday.

Zuma and Malema stunned the country this week when they agreed on Twitter to have a meeting over tea.

TimesLIVE understands Malema is due to arrive in Nkandla at 11am.

“(The) Old man said youth league members must not stop Julius. Juju is coming at around 11am or 12pm with Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina. It will be a meeting extended to lunch,” said the source, who asked to remain anonymous.

The meeting comes after Zuma announced he would defy a Constitutional Court order by refusing to appear before the state capture inquiry.

It’s not yet clear what the two politicians, who were once political allies but became rivals, are due to discuss in their meeting. The state capture inquiry is, however, likely to form part of their discussions.

It’s also understood the two will come out of the meeting after smoking a peace pipe following years of bitter political rivalry that saw Malema fired from the ANC, only to form the EFF, a move him catapulted him to parliament where he became a thorn in Zuma’s side.