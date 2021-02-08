Two held after man stabbed in Newton Park house robbery

A Newton Park resident was stabbed several times on Sunday morning when two people broke into his home.

The man was later taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

As a result of swift action from the police, two suspects, aged 17 and 19, were arrested while hiding in a house in Korsten.

They are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court soon.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at about 10am on Sunday, members of the Mount Road police noticed a commotion in McAdam Street in Newton Park and, upon investigation, were informed that the homeowner had been stabbed by intruders.

“The members obtained a description of the suspects and patrolled the area,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“Through the assistance of the community, they identified a house in Highfield Road, Korsten, where the suspects were hiding.

“The members arrested two suspects aged 17 and 19 on charges of assault to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted robbery.”

She said the victim was taken to hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

“The detectives will also attempt to link them to other robberies in the area.”

BY KATHRYN KIMBERLEY

Share this: Tweet



