Durban boy, 12, critical after hitting a pothole while cycling

A 12-year-old Durban boy is in a critical condition after he hit a pothole while riding his bicycle on Wednesday morning.

Garrith Jamieson of Advanced Life Support Paramedics said the boy was cycling with his father in the Glenwood area when the incident occurred at around 6am.

“KwaZulu-Natal VIP Medical Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the boy in a critical condition. Paramedics worked to stabilise him on the scene before he was rushed to a nearby Durban hospital for further treatment,” said Jamieson.

“The events leading up to the accident are unknown. Police were on the scene and will investigate.”

BY Suthentira Govender

