Man charged for kidnapping of East London businessman Schalk van der Merwe

The 30-year-old male who was taken in for questioning by police on Saturday afternoon has been linked to the crime and charged for the kidnapping of East London businessman Schalk van der Merwe.

Police said that the man will appear in the Butterworth magistrate’s court on Monday.

Van der Merwe, 32, was kidnapped from his workshop in Msobomvu township, Butterworth, on Thursday afternoon.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci yesterday told DispatchLIVE that Van der Merwe had been found walking alone in the streets of Mtebele Location, Ngqamakhwe, outside Butterworth, by police on Saturday afternoon at about 4pm.

His abandoned car had found in the area the day before.

Van der Merwe, who owns Kei Truck and Tractor, was allegedly forced into the back of his white Audi A3 by a group of armed men in full view of his staff on Thursday afternoon.

No further arrests have been made as yet and the police investigation continues.

Share this: Tweet



