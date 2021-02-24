‘Kidnapped’ East London man Schalk Van der Merwe withdraws charge, suspect released

A kidnapping case took an unexpected twist this week when the charge was withdrawn and the suspect was released from custody.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali told DispatchLIVE on Tuesday that the alleged victim, East London businessman Schalk Van der Merwe, 32, had withdrawn the case.

The suspect, 30, was due to appear in the Butterworth magistrate’s court on Monday.

“The complainant on the matter gave a withdrawal statement. So the case was not enrolled,” said Tyali. It remained unclear what led to Van der Merwe’s decision not to continue with the case.

Asked to shed some light on what might have prompted the businessman to change his mind, Tyali said: “It is he who can tell you. An adult complainant can withdraw a case without providing reasons.”