Level 1 lockdown: here is what can get you fined or arrested

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has outlined level 1 lockdown changes and some restrictions.

On Monday, Dlamini-Zuma published the new gazette that confirms the move to lockdown level 1, after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Sunday.

Ramaphosa said the country had emerged from the second wave, with fewer than 10,000 new Covid-19 infections recorded in the past week compared to December last year and January.

He said due to the steady decline in infections, social, political, religious and cultural gatherings were now allowed and the curfew is now from 12pm to 4am.

Outlining activities that are still banned under level 1, Dlamini-Zuma stressed that several acts of defiance can still result in penalties.

“All district municipalities must, after consultation with its local municipalities in its area, alert communities within that district of the increasing number of infections that could lead to that district being declared a hotspot,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

“Industries, businesses and entities, both private and in the public sector, must operate within the alert level 1 regulations as gazetted. All people attending gatherings should endeavour to limit exposure to Covid-19 by adhering to all protocols and regulations.”

Dlamini-Zuma called on citizens to observe all the necessary Covid-19 health protocols and remaining restrictions to avert a possible resurgence.

Here is what can get you arrested under level 1 lockdown:

Breaking curfew

Breaking curfew without a valid reason or no permit is an offence and a person is liable to a fine or a period of imprisonment not exceeding six months, or to both.

Businesses exceeding the maximum number of customers

Businesses whose premises exceed the maximum number of customers and employees will be liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, or to both.

Failing to wear a face mask

Any person failing to comply with a verbal instruction by an enforcement officer to wear a face mask is also liable to a fine or imprisonment not exceeding six months, or to both.

Taxis and buses exceeding 70% capacity

Long-distance bus and taxi drivers could face imprisonment of not more than six months for exceeding 70% capacity.

Booze consumption in public

The consumption of liquor in public places such as beaches and parks, except in licensed on-site consumption premises, is not permitted and is an offence that could lead to imprisonment not exceeding six months

Preventing a police officer from doing their job

Any person who hinders, interferes with, or obstructs a law enforcement officer exercising his or her powers or the performance of his or her duties in terms of the regulations, is guilty of an offence and, on conviction, liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both.

by Unathi Nkanjeni

