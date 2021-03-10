Police station branching out?

Being close to nature is one thing, but having a tree growing out of your chimney is possibly a step too far.

This photograph, taken recently, shows a potential problem the local police will have to deal with shortly: a tree is growing up the chimney of their building.

At this time the Port Alfred South African Police Services office complex is being refurbished and contractors have been working furiously to get the SAPS offices up to scratch. Yet all might be in vain unless they take a look at the tree growing from the chimney of their offices.

If the tree is not removed chances are that the roots will break the brickwork and cause a major problem in the future.

Share this: Tweet



