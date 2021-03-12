New name for business re-launch

The printing business, known as Sunny Coast Printing, recently changed its name and re-launched the business under the new branding of Vinyl X-press. The business continues to be owned and run by Nelita Behr with new services and improvements forthcoming under the new branding.

The re-launch of the business under the new name took place on March 1 at the Duckpond Centre in Port Alfred with friends and supporters in attendance as Behr cut the ribbon to officially launch Vinyl X-press. The new name signifies a change for the business as Behr looks forward to expanding services and collaboration with the community as well as a website that is currently under construction.

The business is capable of offering services and products such as canvas printing, T-shirt printing and sublimation printing on mugs, caps, magnets, coasters, puzzles, keyrings, mousepads, bags, water bottles, travel mugs, socks, masks and more. They also offer poster printing from sizes A3 to A0, as well as digital printing for signs, cars, banners and more.

Contact Nelita for all your printing needs on 079-196-9774, or e-mail info@vinylx-press.com

The business is located at Shop 14, Duck Pond Centre, Port Alfred and their website, www.vinylx-press.com, will be launched soon.

