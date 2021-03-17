Residents urged to join one-day cleanup campaign

Nelson Mandela Bay has started its ambitious campaign of cleaning the city in just one day.

The metro has launched its “Can a city be cleaned in one day” campaign this week, visiting businesses and communities in an effort to get them to be part of the cleanup campaign on Monday.

Municipal bosses have challenged the 1.3-million residents to take part by picking up litter, removing weeds and sweeping the streets in the vicinity of their homes.

Public health political boss Lance Grootboom said the main purpose of the campaign was to create awareness, to bring a sense of pride and for residents to take ownership of their areas with a shift in mentality towards environmental cleanliness.

The campaign is aimed at educating residents on the dangers of illegal dumping and to encourage a behavioural change.

Grootboom encouraged residents to share their involvement under the hashtag #Cleancityday on social media.

He said while doing inspections and education this week, business, nonprofit and religious organisations, and the Parkside community indicated they would join the cleanup campaign on Monday.

“We are asking residents to partner with us just for four hours.

“We are asking that you open your front door and go to the closest area that needs cleaning.

“It can be 400 to 800 metres from their home, go to a park, sweep up the streets, but the main focus is picking up litter,” Grootboom said.

On Monday this week, Grootboom led environmental health officials on an awareness and cleanup campaign in New Brighton and Missionvale.

On Wednesday, they will visit Korsten.

For years, the Korsten area, particularly the busy Durban Road, has been lined with heaps of waste where many businesses operate.

“We encourage them to help us beautify Nelson Mandela Bay,” Grootboom said.

“Investors are attracted to invest in a city that has good systems in place, especially when the city is clean.

“Nobody wants to invest in a dirty city.

“I believe if only half of the 1.3-million residents can pick up their tools on March 22, we can clean this city in a day.”

Grootboom said residents were encouraged to refrain from illegal dumping and use the city’s updated refuse schedule.

He said residents could fill refuse bags with waste and the metro would collect it as per the usual schedule or residents could call the public health directorate on 041-505-4504.

Inconsistent refuse collection has, in the past, been identified as one of the reasons for illegal dumping, especially in townships.

Residents without refuse bags could inform their ward councillors, Grootboom said.

BY RAAHIL SAIN

