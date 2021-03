FUNDS FOR THE ABUSED: On Saturday February 27, Rotary E-Club 1 raised money at Rosehill Mall for rape victims and sexually abused children. The Rotary E-Club would like to thank the community for their ongoing support and were extremely happy and grateful for the funds raised. From left are Sheena Louca, Mike Millard, Hans Hon, president of Rotary E-Club of South Africa 1 and his wife Tina Hon

