Zondo fixes dates for Cyril Ramaphosa to appear at state capture inquiry

State capture inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has fixed four days for the appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zondo announced Ramaphosa will appear on April 22 and 23 and again on April 28 and 29.

The president will be appearing wearing his current ANC cap and in his capacity as the current head of state and former deputy president during the Jacob Zuma years.

“On April 22 and 23, those dates are provided for the ruling party, the ANC,” said Zondo.

“I understand President Ramaphosa will testify representing the ANC, but I have indicated that from the commission’s side, the president will have to testify as president of the country and former deputy president.

“April 28 and 29, that is when President Ramaphosa will be testifying in his capacity as president of the country.”

BY Mawande AmaShabalala

Share this: Tweet



