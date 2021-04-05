Gift of the Givers donates a wheelchair, bed, study materials and food parcels

After sleeping on a couch for 18 years of her life, Nosiphiwo Mgadi, who is disabled, had her life changed by Gift of the Givers’ intervention on March 23, when they donated a wheelchair and a new bed to sleep on.

The 18-year-old woman is a Port Alfred resident and is looked after by her 72-year-old granny, according to Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay.

Sablay said a local community activist contacted them about Mgadi’s plight, which led to their intervention. “This girl was orphaned at a young age. She is looked after by her granny. For 18 years she has been sleeping on the couch. She never had a specialised wheelchair,” he said.

“Gift of the Givers came on board and presented this 18 year old girl with her first bed and a brand new wheelchair.”

“We also provided the grandmother with some adult nappies for the child. As you know the child uses adult nappies and they come from the poorest of the poor,” he said.

They also provided some groceries.

Gift of the Givers had a busy day on March 23, as they also donated study material, food parcels, hygiene packs, masks and sanitisers to each pupil at Alexandria High School at a police function regarding gender based violence.

Sablay went on to mention that all the matriculants were also supported with school bags while the school got a JoJo tank for water.

