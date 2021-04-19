Police identify elderly couple found dead in bathtub – Gqeberha

An elderly couple found dead at the Carriage Way retirement village in Park Drive at Gqeberha on Sunday have been identified.

Anthony John Christopher, 81, and his wife Margaret Anne Christopher, 79, were found dead in their bathtub by a caretaker at the village on Sunday morning.

Margaret had multiple stab wounds and Anthony had no visible injuries.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the police were awaiting postmortem results on Monday.

“Police do not suspect any foul play in respect of the death of Anthony Christopher,” Naidu said.

She said the investigation was ongoing.

The couple had been very private people who kept to themselves, an employee at the village said at the weekend. They had lived at the popular St George’s Park retirement centre for about a year, but were never seen visiting other residents.

Their bodies were found at 7am when a caregiver went to check on them, as she had last heard from them on Thursday last week.

Naidu said the caregiver had to get a security guard to open the door of the house.

“Nothing was taken from the house and there were no signs of forced entry,” she said.

All the doors and windows were locked.

Police and forensics personnel were on the scene on Sunday and no entry was allowed until after midday.

The employee said the couple’s family had not arrived at the scene by Sunday afternoon.

Residents at the complex were shocked to learn about the incident. One resident, who declined to be named, said: “They kept to themselves. There is not a lot of socialising any more with Covid-19.”

