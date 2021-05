Protestors at a #DEFENDJERUSALEM protest outside the Israel Trade Mission in Sandton. They support the South African BDS (Boycott Divestment Sanctions) movement. The demonstration was against recent action taken by Israel in the Middle East. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they hit over 100 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip during a retaliatory overnight strike after rockets were fired at Israel by Palestinian militants Pictures: ALON SKUY​

