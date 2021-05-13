SALGA to convene a Special Members Assembly to prepare for the 5th Term of Democratic Local Government

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) convened a hybrid SALGA National Members Assembly (NMA) to assess preparations towards the Local Government Election and reflect on the framework to manage the local government transition towards the 5th Term of Democratic.

The assembly will meet from May 13 to 14 from 8.30am to 5pm.

The two-day assembly is being held under the theme “Guiding the Transition: An opportunity to renew as we usher in the 5th Term of Democratic and People-Centred Local Government”.

The assembly is expected to, among others, provide a platform for a critical reflection on the current 4th term of Democratic Local and the State of Readiness for the Electoral Transition. The assembly will be graced by representatives and leaders from South Africa’s 257 municipalities, Mayors, Councillors, Leaders from both the National and Provincial Government, Legislators and local government veterans.

The assembly takes place at a time when the local government is approaching local government elections and also during the Covid-19 pandemic. The local government has played a leading role in the delivery of services amid a devastating economic impact as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

