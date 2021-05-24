Bathurst Weekend Diversion – Last Chance Gardeners!

The Bathurst Weekend Diversion takes place this weekend at the Bathurst Showgrounds.

URGENT: URGENT: URGENT:

This is a special appeal to special people….gardeners!

Please please it is not too late to enter the Fun mini-show this weekend. However, entries must be committed this morning (Monday May 24).

We desperately need entries in…

Basket of homegrown fruit and veg

Bowl of succulents

Vase of flowers or individual blooms

Pot plant

Entry is free

Message the Bathurst Agricultural Society should you want to enter and collect an entry and BAS will do the admin. You may enter up to 10 items and even sell items as long as at least one item is for judging.

After you send a message you just have to take the items to the showgrounds on Thursday and fetch them on Sunday afternoon.

Please join in an old Bathurst tradition of showing off our green fingers and then proudly showing off your certificates on Saturday and Sunday.

