Make a date to listen to the last in the Classics at the Castle series

Final Classic at the Castle, this Sunday at 3pm

Impresario Sue Gordon has been hosting Classics at the Castle since she launched the Richmond House museum at Cox’s Castle in 2007.

“I’ve had tremendous support from fine music enthusiasts over the intervening years and, this year the number exceeds 220 to date,” said Gordon.

“The series has been a niche for those who cannot otherwise get to Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) or Grahamstown (Makhanda) for other music societies’ offerings. Not only that, but we’ve been able to offer local and touring overseas musicians a stage from which to share their talents. What a privilege that’s been for Port Alfred,” she said.

Gordon said it was extremely exciting to be staging top-drawer fine music, particularly as Classics at the Castle number 50, on Sunday June 20 at 3pm, marks the official end of the series. Gordon intends to go out with a bang – and on a high note. The musicians are David Bester (violin) of Gqebehra (Port Elizabeth) and JF Viljoen (piano) of Makhanda (Grahamstown).

See more in this week’s Talk of the Town.

Share this: Tweet



