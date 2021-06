A collision between two cars on Southwell Road this morning saw one of them, a Fiat Palio, spin across the road, ramp the sidewalk and crash through a prefab concrete garden wall. No one appeared to be hurt, although the occupants were shaken. A bystander said the Fiat was crossing Southwell from George Street when it was struck by the car travelling along Southwell, which stopped on the side of the road after the collision.

