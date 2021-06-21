The final Classic’s performance

At the final Classics at the Castle on Sunday, David Bester on violin and JF Viljoen on piano played a selection of music including sonatas by Grieg, a complex technical piece by Pärt, sonatas by Feder and a very interesting piece by Piazzolla.

This being the 50th and last in the Classics at the Castle series, it was a fitting end, despite the audience being considerably reduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yet, despite registers, sanitising and temperature checks and mask-wearing, the performance went off smoothly and the audience was left with a great feeling of nostalgia along with a touch of sorrow that there will be no more Classics at the Castle.

For those who could not attend, here is a brief slice of the concert.

Share this: Tweet



