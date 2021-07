It was difficult to ascertain but, what could have been a sewage leak was reported in Van der Riet Street on Friday afternoon. Talk of the Town visited the site of the leak which seemed to be a drain at the MyPond Hotel side of the street. However, the usual strong smell of sewage was not present. This could therefore be a leak in a freshwater pipe.

Whatever the case, it must be fixed as a matter of urgency. TotT has informed the municipality.

