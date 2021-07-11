Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday night, the presidency has confirmed.

Ramaphosa was widely expected to make the address on Sunday night after moving the country to lockdown level 4 exactly two weeks before.

The president was meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and with cabinet on Sunday ahead of the address.

The Sunday Times reported that the level 4 restrictions were likely to remain in place, and that a further extension of the school holidays was also possible.

“As South Africa rolls out its Covid—19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures,” the presidency said.

