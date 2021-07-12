Alcohol sale remains prohibited and illegal under Alert Level 4

Media release from the Eastern Cape Liquor Board

The sale of alcohol remains prohibited under Alert level 4 as stipulated in terms of the revised Regulation 44 of the National Disaster Management Act. This means that the sale, dispensing and distribution of liquor is still not allowed. We, therefore, urge liquor traders to comply with this regulation, which is largely intended to reduce the escalating cases of Covid 19 infections of the new variant attacking the country.

We, therefore, send a strong word of caution to people who are selling alcohol illegally during this period, as it is against the law. We also call on members of the public to refrain from consuming home-brewed beer mixed with methylated spirits as this may endanger them.

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board, in collaboration with various law enforcement agencies, will continue to monitor compliance with the new regulations, and where transgressions are identified, necessary steps will be taken to curb such behaviour. Members of the community are encouraged to report cases of non-compliance with liquor regulations to the nearest police station or call Eastern Cape Liquor Board Toll Free Number 080 000 0420 or WhatsApp number 076-403-6223.

For further clarities regarding this matter, please contact ECLB Spokesperson, Mgwebi Msiya at 060 501 6418, email Mgwebi.msiya@eclb.co.za

