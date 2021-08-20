‘Get well my brother, friend and comrade’: Tito Mboweni wishes Jacob Zuma a speedy recovery

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has wished his “friend” and “brother” Jacob Zuma a speedy recovery after the former president underwent a surgical procedure.

Zuma recently had surgery in a hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KZN and was scheduled to undergo more medical procedures in the coming days.

The former president is serving jail time for contempt of court after he ignored an order to testify before the state capture inquiry.

The department of correctional services did not reveal Zuma’s condition and said it was not possible to predict his discharge date.

Taking to Twitter, Mboweni shared a message to Zuma: “We have known each other for many years. Lesotho, Mozambique, UK, Zambia, Luanda and here at home.

“All of us fault at times but we can recover our historic glory. Get well my brother, friend and comrade.”

We have known each other for many years. Many years. Lesotho, Mozambique, UK, Zambia, Luanda and here at home. All of us fault at times. But, we can recover our historic glory. Get well my brother, friend and comrade. 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/yj80KYmEf3 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 19, 2021

Mboweni’s well wishes come after the ANC asked South Africans to pray for Zuma.

“The ANC urges its members and the people of SA to keep comrade Zuma in their thoughts and prayers during this time,” said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

ANC Women’s League KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Nonhlanhla Gabela told TimesLIVE Zuma’s family had not been able to visit him in hospital or jail due to Covid-19 restrictions in place at both facilities.

“MaKhumalo [Zuma’s first wife] is alive and well, unlike the false reports that claimed she is sick. She told us of the hardships she faced as Msholozi’s wife during the years of the struggle, his presidency and his trial as she could not spend time with him,” said Gabela.

“We also heard what she told the police who took him away that day, that they must bring him back alive and in one piece. That is what we are praying for, having heard he is unwell at the moment. We also pray for his family and children.”

