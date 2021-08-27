Spring is in the air and it’s time for another Van der Riet Street Festival

With a variety of stalls and lots of entertainment, the Van der Riet Street Spring Festival will be a day of fun and great food for all the family.

Stalls will feature many of our local businesses including The Cheese Chic, Lulu’s bakes, Blompot Kreations, The Hempress and Jo Soap, Erica’s Kombucha, Shan’s Tye-Dye, Curious Kids Busy Bags, Laharna Olives, the SPCA Thrift Shop. The kids will also be able to try their hands at biscuit decorating.

Added to this will be entertainment provided by the Sha-Loui Dance School who will hold a dance demonstration; the Interact Club with kids activities. Also, on the day, there will be Spin Poi and flow arts by Dillon, Wild Coast Snails, JBay Mushrooms, Ruth Gipson’s Dot Art, Fat Annie’s Nougat, Hartleys Forge Blades and The Bathurst Bird Man.

There will additional be seating as well as a jumping castle at Your Space at 36 van der Riet Street.

On the menu at Rise Café will be parmesan chicken strips, meatball special, spring surprise special. As well as drink specials such as beers at R25, all doubles at R30, house wine at R20 per glass.

Niche will have their popular gin bar with gin chocolate cup shots, bamboo sushi boats, pork belly skewers on flat bread, calamari cups, Chinese boxes and their delectable chocolate brownies. Live music will be provided by Julie Baker.

My Pond Hotel will delight with charcoal grilled chicken sosatie rolls, BBQ pulled beef sliders, mini chicken bunny chows and chilli cheese bacon fries. Live music will be supplied by Africa.

Ocean Basket will serve four-piece crab California rolls at R50, deep fried Kingklip pops and mini paellas.

At Graze by the River you can choose fresh mussels in a creamy white wine sauce, marinated chicken satay sticks with dipping sauce, vegan vol-au-vent with mushroom spinach and lentil or meat vol-au-vent with mince spinach and feta, along with their chocolate peanut truffles. Featherstone Real Ale bar will be there and they will also have their own shot and cocktail counter in the garden with live music.

Barefoot Café will have a stall where you will be able to get their famous beef curry. Bram’s @ the 19th will be there with his popular lamb wraps.

There will also be raffles for sale with fantastic prizes up for grabs, including vouchers from the various restaurants as well as a fabulous prize from My Pond Hotel that includes a Friday night accommodation and breakfast for two. Be sure not to miss this great event.

The Van der Riet Street committee sincerely thank both Multi Security and Sky Alarms for ensuring security during the festival.

Masks to be worn and Covid protocols to be followed.

