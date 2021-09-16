Council Notes – Exco Meeting

Ndlambe Municipality held a virtual executive committee meeting on MS Teams last Thursday to approve decisions of the council, approve the quarterly reports from the various directorates and consider new business. This meeting was originally scheduled to take place on September 1, following the open council meeting of August 31.

In her opening statement, mayor Khululwa Ncamiso said that the Covid-19 and the water projects were doing well.

The financial statements for two quarters, February to April and May to July were presented by Ward 10 and finance portfolio councillor, Raymond Schenk, who was generally happy. He did, however, report there were some errors in the figures that still needed to be resolved.

Ward 8 and infrastructure portfolio councillor Thembani Mazana presented the infrastructure development plan that deals with infrastructural issues such as roads, water and sewage reticulation, town planning and land use.

Councillor Nosicelo Xhasa presented the two quarters’ reports on community and protection services. This directorate is responsible for the health and safety of the community in respect of pollution (air, noise, water and ground), food supply, graveyards and other general health monitoring.

Ncamiso presented the two quarters’ reports for corporate services which, she said, was the engine of the municipality. This is the division responsible for the administration of the municipality including support to other directorates, registry and records, library services and general organisation.

These reports are available on the Ndlambe website for general information.

