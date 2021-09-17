Crime briefs – Tuesday September 7 to Friday September 10

At 7.09am on Tuesday September 7 a break-in at a premises on Albany road was reported to the Multi Security control room, and the SAPS were informed. The perpetrator had gained access by making a hole in the fence. Nothing was stolen but a backpack with fishing permit was left behind.

At 11.11pm that night Multi Security responded to a WhatsApp message reporting barking dogs. The response officers reported the dogs were quiet and all was in order.

At 1.46am on Wednesday September 8 the Multi Security control room received an alert that a man was walking on Bank Lane towards the town during curfew. A few minutes later there were two more men coming to town. A response officer was dispatched. At 2.18am the Multi Security control room received deep alert activation of the same men walking back to Nemato while one man was standing at the entrance to a premises in Campbell Street. Again, an officer was dispatched.

The Multi Security control room received a report that a man was on a premises in Fountain Rocks View, Grand Street at 3.28am. The owner reported that the perpetrator had entered through the back sliding door which was unlocked. Once inside the owner saw him and he escaped through the same door and into the bushes. As nothing was stolen from the premises the owner was happy with the rapid response.

At 10.32pm the Multi Security control room received a deep alert of two men walking past the Garden of Eaden on Wharf Street to the pathway that leads to Station Hill. A response officer was dispatched and patrolled the area.

At 10.57pm the Multi Security control room received an alert the two men were walking on the George Street side of Pike Lane. The response officer dispatched reported the men were heading home down Southwell Road.

On Thursday September 9 at 1.19am the Multi Security control room received an alarm from a premises on Alfred Road where a person had been in the yard of the premises and jumped the wall, running towards the Catholic Church. An officer patrolled the area.

At 2.23am the Multi Security control room received an alarm from a premises in Ferndale Road and an officer was dispatched. It was reported that there was a suspect who was on the premises with a bag full of clothes and shoes. The man had entered the flat, but there was no forced entry as the front door was not locked. A case was not opened with the SAPS at that time but later that morning.

