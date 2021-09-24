Shark warning for Port Alfred

A message from the Port Alfred NSRI:

NSRI and the Ndlambe Municipality are urging the public to be cautious along the Port Alfred coastline where the carcass of a whale has been spotted about a kilometres off-shore on the Western edge of Port Alfred, and drifting in an Easterly direction, with a visible shark presence at the whale carcass.

We are appealing to bathers, paddlers and boaters to be cautious due to the increased shark presence attracted by the whale carcass and we are appealing to bathers to not swim at Port Alfred beaches because of the increased shark presence.

The whale carcass is gradually drifting closer to shore and is expected to beach and this is being monitored.

