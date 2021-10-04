Hole in one for the Port Alfred Soup Kitchen

Build It managing director and franchise holder Andre Swanepoel sponsored the Port Alfred Soup Kitchen Golf Day at the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club on Saturday September 25, and the event was an unmitigated success.

Golfers from all around the area, and further afield, formed coveys for the Betterball Stableford and a great day of golf was had by all.

When the sport was over, golfers, friends and partners attended the evening function where they were entertained by the Sunshine Rockers, and later Soup Kitchen manager Julie Baker also did a few songs and sang with the Rockers.

Soup Kitchen founder Debra Harris said she was absolutely delighted that so many people had participated on the day as either players or by sponsoring holes or prizes. She was particularly thankful to Build It Port Alfred and managing director Andre Swanepoel.

For the full story, see this week’s Talk of the Town.

