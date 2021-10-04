Hole in one for the Port Alfred Soup Kitchen

By
Rob Knowles
-
A SINCERE THANKS TO ALL: Debra Harris of the Port Alfred Soup Kitchen was in an effusive mood when thanking the participants in the successful Build It Golf Day, held at the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club on Saturday. She said was delighted that the day had gone so well and gave a special word of thanks to Build It and all the other sponsors who had ensured the poor and hungry received food Picture: ROB KNOWLES

Build It managing director and franchise holder Andre Swanepoel sponsored the Port Alfred Soup Kitchen Golf Day at the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club on Saturday September 25, and the event was an unmitigated success.

THANKS TO ALL: Andre Swanepoel, MD of Port Alfred Build It said that that day was not about players or Build It or any of the sponsors. “The day is about the Port Alfred Soup Kitchen and the amazing work they do.” Picture: ROB KNOWLES

Golfers from all around the area, and further afield, formed coveys for the Betterball Stableford and a great day of golf was had by all.

When the sport was over, golfers, friends and partners attended the evening function where they were entertained by the Sunshine Rockers, and later Soup Kitchen manager Julie Baker also did a few songs and sang with the Rockers.

GOING, GONE: Nick Fox invoked a lot of enthusiasm at the Port Alfred Soup Kitchen Build It Charity Golf Day recently and managed to collect over R26,000 from the willing bidders Picture: ROB KNOWLES

Soup Kitchen founder Debra Harris said she was absolutely delighted that so many people had participated on the day as either players or by sponsoring holes or prizes. She was particularly thankful to Build It Port Alfred and managing director Andre Swanepoel.

For the full story, see this week’s Talk of the Town.

