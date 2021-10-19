Murder accused former Mpumalanga MEC granted R20,000 bail

Murder accused former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi and his co-accused have been granted bail.

“The former MEC for agriculture, rural development and environmental affairs in Mpumalanga, Mandla Msibi, and his co-accused, Anele Sonke Mnisi and Njabulo Mkhonto, were granted bail of R20,000 each by the Mbombela magistrate’s court,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

The court warned Msibi and his co-accused not to interfere with state witnesses, to report to a police station on Mondays and Fridays, to surrender their passports to the investigating officer before 4.30pm on Tuesday and not to leave Mpumalanga without informing the investigating officer.

Their case was postponed to December 6 for further investigation.

Msibi was arrested last Monday on two murder charges and one count of attempted murder. He is alleged to have been involved in the fatal shooting of Dingane Ngwenya and Sindela Sipho Lubisi. Sfiso Mpila survived.

He spent the week and weekend in custody.

Msibi, who was a member of the ANC provincial executive committee, faces charges linked to the shooting incident on August 22.

He has been removed from his position as MEC .

The ANC in the province said his arrest and charge for the double murder would damage its election ambitions.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

Nomahlubi Sonjica

