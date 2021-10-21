‘Joyriding’ Durban teen arrested after crashing father’s BMW into taxi loaded with children

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE the incident took place at 7.45am in L section of the northern Durban township.

“It is alleged that a 13-year-old driver was driving along Sibisi Road at a high speed and attempted to overtake two motor vehicles in front of him and collided into a white Toyota Hi-Ace.

“The minibus taxi capsized, injuring 23 learners between the ages of four and 12. All were transported to hospital for medical attention.”