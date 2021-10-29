Democratic Alliance in Port Alfred

The Democratic Alliance (DA) met at the Port Alfred Civic Centre (Memorial Hall) on Wednesday late afternoon in a pre-election bid to explain why a DA-run municipality would resolve the myriad issues being experienced in the area.

The DA ward candidates for Ndlambe were introduced to the over 70-strong audience by Kevin Mileham MP, DA Ndlambe Constituency Leader before Andrew Whitfield MP, DA Provincial Chairperson, took the floor to explain what the DA had done in other areas where they governed. According to Whitfield, quoting the News24 political survey, eight of the top ten best-run municipalities were in the Western Cape which the DA governs, one in Coega in the Eastern Cape and one in Gauteng (Midvaal), both of which are DA-run municipalities. He said these Auditor General’s reports show that DA-run municipalities have clean audits.”

“We have made mistakes,” said Whitfield, “but we learn from them. We’re not perfect, but we always strive to be better.”

