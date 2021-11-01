Voting at Station Hill

A short video of the area around the Station Hill voting station shows the presence of the four political parties, each vying for the Ward 9 councillor’s seat.

Similar activity was seen at the Memorial Hall in Port Alfred. However, both at Jauka Hall and Kuyasa Senior Secondary School in Nemato scene’s were much quieter and the campaign tables were only occupied by ANC and EFF supporters. However, people at the Nemato polling stations reported that the system worked and they were in and out in a flash.

Get a fuller picture in this week’s Talk of the Town.

Share this: Tweet



